Students run ‘Smile in a Box’ gift drive

Students at Cayman Prep and High School organized a holiday gift drive, called “Smile in a Box,” to benefit families of the Department of Children and Family Services.

Students throughout the high school were encouraged to bring gifts, educational toys and games, along with hygiene items that would be used to fill up shoeboxes for children of all ages.

Year 10H students, along with form tutor Jenavieve van den Bergh worked for two weeks putting together the gifts, which students delivered last week to Children and Family Services for distribution.

The initiative came about after student Nadia Simmonds approached school principal Karl Murphy asking his permission to run and organize the entire campaign.

Nadia, along with fellow students Leah Alberga, Olivia Barnett, Jenny Gray, Norah Hughes, Olivia Plunkett, Lauren Chiazza and Ciara Galway spent their free time packing, wrapping, collecting and buying items for the gift boxes.

The students collected more than 100 gifts.

“As a teacher and these students’ form tutor, it has been incredibly rewarding to watch these students working together, making positive contributions in our community and ultimately putting the needs of others before their own,” said Ms. van den Bergh.

“As a school we are extremely proud of every student who has helped us with this awesome campaign, whether that be donations, gifts or just their time and help. We really hope next year it will be even bigger and better.”