New neighborhood watch groups started in West Bay

West Bay Community Police Officers say more neighborhood watches have been launched throughout the district, with two new watches being formed in recent weeks in areas that have never had a watch or community group before.

There are now eight active community watches in the area.

Officers said they spent time going door-to-door in West Bay neighborhoods asking if people wanted to join police WhatsApp groups for notifications.

Most did and began to see the benefit of sharing information and of having a neighborhood watch, they said.

A new neighborhood watch was inaugurated recently in Suellis Estates. And on Saturday, Community Police Department officers also attended the initial meeting of another neighborhood watch in the Ebanks Road area of West Bay following the opening of the Leo Ebanks Children’s Playground.

Officers said anyone interested in joining the Ebanks Road watch should contact the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999.

Anyone who is interested in starting a neighborhood watch should contact their local police station or beat officer. An interactive map of the islands with the beats and contact information for beat officers can be found at www.rcips.ky/community.