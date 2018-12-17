Annual DCFS toy drive under way

The Department of Children and Family Services is currently accepting gifts, gift certificates and check donations from the public for its annual Christmas Toy Drive.

Donations will be received up until 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 21.

The initiative, will see presents distributed to a wide range of deserving people, from infants to seniors, across Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac.

“The holiday season is a time when the department partners with the wider community in a very tangible way,” said Paulinda Mendoza-Williams, director at DCFS. In organizing this annual toy drive, she said they are harnessing the department’s reach, encouraging the wider community to spread Christmas cheer, while championing one of government’s broad policy outcomes of building stronger communities by supporting the most vulnerable.

“We are extremely thankful for the generosity of all our donors, from the little girl who gave us her week’s pocket money to the firms that have cut large cheques,” she said.

Among the donations being dropped off at DCFS’s George Town office are bicycles, shoe boxes full of gift items and larger parcels for families such as clothing, toiletries and personal care items, plus gift certificates from a range of local stores.

Similarly, the department is receiving donations of Christmas meals for seniors and families; as well as sponsorships for tablets and laptops for those pursuing education or wanting to build on technology skills.

“We have had a tremendous outpouring of contributions for worthy recipients from the community this Christmas,” said Sophia Walker, a DCFS social worker coordinating this month’s drive.

“These initiatives are coming from diverse sources who, having heard about our annual appeal, are gift-giving so that no child or person goes without a gift to open on Christmas Day,” she said.

To donate to the Department of Children and Family Services’ Christmas Toy Drive, contact Ms. Walker on 244-7235 or email her on [email protected]