Police arrested eight people on suspicion of illegal gambling and seized more than $3,000 in cash Friday.

The officers executed a warrant at an address on Owen Roberts Drive shortly after 9:30 p.m.

They made the arrests at the location on suspicion of unlawful gaming and using a place as a common gaming house.

The suspects, seven men aged between 39 and 66, from Bodden Town and George Town, and a 39-year-old woman of George Town, were all granted bail as investigations continue.