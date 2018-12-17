New police commander for eastern districts

Acting Police Inspector Fernando Soto is the new area commander for the eastern districts, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service announced Monday.

Acting Inspector Soto is taking over from Inspector Winsome Prendergast who will retire in January after 21 years of service.

In a statement, the RCIPS acknowledged “Inspector Prendergast’s energy and commitment to policing during her career, and her dedication to the welfare of officers and staff.”

In the coming months, Mr. Soto will be organizing community meetings in each district, to properly introduce himself to residents and hear their policing concerns and priorities, police said.

According to the statement, Acting Inspector Soto has identified drug use/sales and gambling, speeding and traffic violations in school zones and residential areas, and building stronger relationships with the public as among his top priorities.

“As Area Commander, my goal is to ensure the professionalism of our service delivery and build safer communities. We can only achieve this if we the police and the public work together in partnership. Therefore I am eager to meet with the residents and community groups in the Eastern Districts and encourage them to reach out to me,” he said.