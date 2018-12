In Focus: Gingerbread Westin 2018 1 of 5

It’s a hotel within a hotel.

The Westin Grand Cayman Resort pastry team, led by executive pastry chef Baranidharan Thirunavukkarasu, has created a gingerbread scale model of the resort.

They spent 350 hours making the creation, using 170 pounds of dark chocolate, 50 pounds of white chocolate, 120 pounds of powdered sugar, 10 pounds of egg whites, 10 pounds of flour, 5 pounds of gelatin and 20 pounds of cane sugar.