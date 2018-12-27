Police arrested a 21-year-old suspect in the shooting death of Darrington Ebanks, which occurred in the early morning hours on Christmas Day.

The police made the arrest just after 2 p.m. the same day. The man, a West Bay resident, was arrested on suspicion of murder and is believed to still be in police custody pending further investigations. It was unclear as of press time whether he has been charged.

Mr. Ebanks, a 29-year-old West Bay resident, was found unresponsive in the Boatswains Bay area when officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Mr. Ebanks was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital and later pronounced dead.