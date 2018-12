A group of Cayman’s heartiest and healthiest runners came out to hit the beach and work off their holiday indulgences on Wednesday for the 22nd running of Dashing Thru the Sand.

The holiday event, which took place on Seven Mile Beach near the former Hemingways restaurant, started at 7:30 a.m. on Boxing Day and drew dozens of participants for a 1.5-mile walk and run along the beach. The weather was perfect for the holiday stroll. – Photo: Taneos Ramsay