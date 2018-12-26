Update: Police arrested a 21-year-old man from West Bay around 2 p.m. on Christmas Day on suspicion of the murder of Darrington Ebanks, who was shot dead in the Boatswain Bay area earlier that day.

The arrested man remained in police custody Wednesday afternoon, pending further investigations.

Original story: Darrington Ebanks, a 29-year-old West Bay resident, was the victim of a fatal shooting incident in the Boatswain Bay area in West Bay in the early hours of Christmas Day.

Police and emergency services received a report of shots fired about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and were dispatched to the vicinity of King Road and Florence Lane.

Mr. Ebanks was unresponsive when emergency medical services and police arrived on the scene. He was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service closed off a portion of Boatswain Bay Road and King Road until 2 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Officers are appealing to the public for assistance. Anybody with information about the shooting can call the Major Incident Room at 649-3008. Anonymous tips can also be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the Miami-based call center of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS).