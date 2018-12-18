Delia McMahon joins Conyers

Attorney Delia McMahon has joined Conyers Financial Institutions Group in the Cayman Islands. She will provide legal, regulatory and compliance-related advice to both regulated and non-regulated clients, covering a broad range of sectors including banking, insurance, investment funds, fiduciary and securities investment business.

Ms. McMahon practiced as a lawyer in Ireland for over 11 years with one of Ireland’s premier law firms before moving offshore to work during the past three years with another offshore law firm, as well as in-house legal counsel in the Cayman Islands.