Big babies born to Banks family

Katrina Banks and Daniel Banks Sr. received an early Christmas present last Wednesday when Mrs. Banks gave birth to the heaviest twins on record to be born in Cayman, according to the Health Services Authority.

The twins, Daniel Matias Banks and Daniella Banks, were born at Cayman Islands Hospital on Dec. 12 at 8:21 a.m. and 8:22 a.m., respectively. They weighed a combined 16 pounds, 15 ounces – nine pounds, five ounces for the boy and seven pounds, 10 ounces for the girl.

To birth of twins was not exactly unexpected for the couple, as both parents have twins on their sides of the family – Mrs. Banks is also related to the Cayman triplets Staci, Suzanne and Kristi Scott.

However, giving birth to the territory’s heaviest twins on record came as a bit of a shock, Mrs. Banks said.

“I was very surprised they were the heaviest, but the most important part was that they’re healthy,” she said.

One of the reasons the twins were born so heavy was because Mrs. Banks carried them to the full 38-week term, which is rare for multiple births.

“I was just really focused and determined to reach full term with them because I wanted them to be healthy,” Mrs. Banks said. “It was really uncomfortable the last few days, I must say. I got to the last night, and was like, ‘OK, I’m ready.’”

While they are the heaviest twins on record to be birthed in Cayman, the Banks babies still do not come close to the world record. According to the Associated Press, that record belongs to twins who were born in Arkansas in 1927, weighing a combined 27 pounds, 12 ounces.