Police are appealing for anyone who comes across this red and black Sea-Doo RXT-X 300 Jet Ski, that broke away from its mooring, to get in contact with them.

The Sea-Doo had been moored off The WaterColours complex on West Bay Road and was discovered missing on Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding this missing Jet Ski is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.