Two appointed as full-time magistrates

Governor Martyn Roper announced on Wednesday the full-time appointment of Angelyn Hernandez and Philippa McFarlane as magistrates of the Summary Court.

Both Ms. Hernandez and Ms. McFarlane had been serving as acting magistrates since February 2014.

“I am pleased to welcome Ms. Hernandez and Ms. McFarlane to the judiciary as permanent appointments,” Mr. Roper said. “Their tenure as Acting Magistrates over the past four years have been invaluable to the Summary Courts, and will allow them to continue seamlessly into their new roles.”

Chief Justice Anthony Smellie also congratulated the new appointees, saying, “Their service as Acting Magistrates has been invaluable for ensuring that the Summary Courts dealt in a timely and efficient manner with its heavy caseload.”

“I also look forward to their resolution of cases without the need for acrimonious trial by the application of their skills as certified mediators” he added.

Before her appointment as acting magistrate in 2014, Ms. Hernandez practiced law in Cayman in both the public and private sectors. She was called to the Bar in 1990.

Ms. McFarlane practiced as a barrister in Cayman from 2009-2017 and in the United Kingdom from 2001-2009. She was called to the Bar in 2001.