Esso raises $6,849 for Breast Cancer Foundation

H & B Ltd. Esso stations announced on Thursday that its gas stations on Shedden Road and West Bay Road raised $6,849 in October for the Breast Cancer Foundation.

The fundraising took place in October, with thousands of customers making donations, according to the announcement. The initiative asked customers if they would like to “round up their bill” to donate funds to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

“We are so appreciative of Ian and Charmaine Bravo, their son Brandon, and Dorothy Harvey, as well as their wonderful staff at L & B Ltd. Esso stations,” said Breast Cancer Foundation Chief Administrator Janette Fitzgerald.

“This initiative proves that every little bit helps,” added Kim Lund, cofounder and board member of the foundation. “The Foundation would like to thank each and every person who rounded up their bill.”