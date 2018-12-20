A Christmas homecoming: Breathing life back into Spot Bay

The Cayman Brac Spot Bay Committee is hosting its second annual “Homecoming” event with a series of yesteryear events this month.

A festive “Night of Lights” competition kicked off the events on Saturday, Dec. 15.

“The first night went exceptionally well, with lots of excitement,” said Liz Walton, a former Spot Bay resident and committee member.

“We found that spirts in Spot Bay were low in the past years and people wasn’t even bothering to decorate,” she said.

By hosting the Homecoming, she said the community wanted to bring some festive cheer into the air, and shine a light on Spot Bay.

On Saturday, Dec. 22, there will be a children’s party at the Spot Bay Park from 5 p.m. At 8 p.m. the party moves to Charlie’s on Boggy Sand. On Sunday, Dec. 23, a pre-Christmas Eve candlelight carol service will be held at 7 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church.

On Christmas Eve, from 7 p.m., there will be caroling on foot and door-to-door gift distributions to seniors.

And on Christmas Day, the annual Spots Bay SingSpiration takes place in the Spot Bay Park. There will be a fireworks display at 8:30 p.m. and dancing on Ms. Vivia’s Cistern Top at 9:30 p.m.

“We all have beautiful and fond memories of growing up in Spot Bay and it would be nice to have that all back,” Ms. Walton said.

According to Ms. Walton, over the years, Spot Bay, located at the northeastern tip of Cayman Brac, has turned into a ghost town.

The committee’s vision is to revive Spot Bay economically, spiritually and physically.

“We want to bring it back to its former status by bringing the community together,” Ms. Walton said.

Spot Bay was a bustling community years ago. It was the most populated district in Cayman Brac, with lots of commerce and mom-and-pop shops.

“We had three gas stations, it was booming, with lots of children and a very strong community with close-knit families. Sadly, all of that has passed,” Ms. Walton said.

Most activities, she said, were centered around the churches – Bethel Baptist, Church of God Holiness, and Church of God Full Gospel Hall.

The Spot Bay Committee was established to promote community spirit, identify and attend to needs, and to introduce initiatives within the district for community participation.

After holding its first Spot Bay Christmas Homecoming back in December last year, feedback from the community was so overwhelming, the committee was excited to get the ball rolling for a second round of Christmas Homecoming activities.

For more information, check out Spot Bay Committee on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or send an email to [email protected]