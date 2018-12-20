Seniors celebrate Christmas at The Pines

There is nothing like celebrating Christmas with the ones you love.

Seniors gathered to have fun and fellowship at The Pines Retirement Home on Wednesday as the holiday season kicked off.

More than 35 senior citizens, in the company of family and friends, enjoyed the Christmas drop-in and music by local musicians Cayman Cowboy Dexter Bodden and Roy Bodden.

Governor Martyn Roper and his wife Elisabeth also joined the party, conversing with seniors and staff, and sharing stories and laughs.

The governor wished a happy Christmas and a very prosperous New Year to everyone and said he was looking forward to having a chat with as many of the seniors as possible.

“We have only been here seven weeks but we’ve had such a wonderfully warm and kind welcome … it really has been special indeed,” Governor Roper said.