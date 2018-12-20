Police have charged a 57-year-old man, of Cayman Brac, with possession of cocaine and ganja, following his arrest on the sister island on Tuesday.

The man was bailed and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9.

He was arrested during an intelligence-led, joint operation on Cayman Brac by a team of officers from the Joint Task Force, Joint Marine Unit, Air Operations Unit, Tactical Firearms Unit and the Customs Department.

During a search at an address in Cayman Brac under the Misuse of Drugs Law, several ounces of suspected cocaine and a quantity of suspected ganja were recovered.