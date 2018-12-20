Taste of Cayman selects NCVO as 2019 charity partner

Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival announced this week that the National Council of Voluntary Organisations will be its charity partner for the 2019 raffle.

“While Taste of Cayman serves as a fundraiser for the Cayman Islands Tourism Association, it is important to our board and staff each year to use this platform to support one of the amazing charities on island, who provide so much to our community,” said CITA Executive Director Tiffany Dixon-Ebanks in a press release.

“The dedicated team of NCVO volunteers willingly give their time and resources to provide care, education and well–being to children and families in need of support in the Cayman Islands,” Ms. Dixon-Ebanks said. “As our local community remains at the heart of everything Taste of Cayman, the NCVO was chosen as a deserving charity for the 2019 event.”

The grand prize for this year’s raffle is two round trip tickets to Miami with Cayman Airways, a two-night hotel stay, and tickets to the South Beach Food and Wine Festival. There is also an opportunity to win restaurant vouchers, staycations, spa treatments and much more.

“We are thrilled to have been chosen as the charity partner for Taste of Cayman 2019,” NCVO CEO Miriam Foster said, adding that proceeds from the raffle would support the charity’s programs that assist children and families in the local community.

“It really is a win-win opportunity: purchase a raffle ticket, support a local charity and have a chance to win the trip of a lifetime,” Ms. Dixon-Ebanks said.

Taste of Cayman 2019 will be held on Saturday, Jan. 26, bringing together Cayman’s wide range of culinary offerings, as well as live entertainment, immersive experiences and live cooking demonstrations.

Tickets can be purchased at www.tasteofcayman.org/tickets.