Lisa Boushy

A festive gingerbread bar can now be found in the lobby of the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, complete with a special holiday cocktail menu.

The Ave restaurant culinary team has collaborated with the Ave bartending team to create a unique and innovative pop-up bar, the first of its kind in the Cayman Islands.

The two teams worked closely together to concoct the life-sized walk-in gingerbread house fitted with all the usual holiday trimmings. Inspired by a classic childhood favorite with an adult twist, the delicious bar is the ideal setting for your jolly cocktail fix.

From cookie-infused rums to winter Manhattans to cocktails infused with sorrel tea and apple cider, the festive libations add a creative flair to the standard holiday beverage landscape, sure to get anyone into the spirit.

Try the Rum and Crumble, a heady mix of cookie-infused coconut rum, white cacao and cream; or Santa’s Cider with St. Remy brandy, amaro montenegro, rosemary, lemon and hard cider. If you ever wondered how the big man managed to get through the night, delivering all those presents, maybe we now have the answer. Other titles such as the Yuletide Julep, Crimson Christmas, Nip Beside The Chimney and Christmas G&T are sure to entice you to try a tipple or two.

“It’s a perfect opportunity to don your ugliest holiday sweaters or smartest Christmas cocktail dresses and come have a sophisticated sip in yuletide style,” says marketing manager Emily Gardner.

The gingerbread bar is open to everyone – not just for guests of the resort – from 6 p.m. daily through to Jan. 3, 2019.