Every year, Abacus in Camana Bay is transformed into a winter wonderland so white and bright, you’d swear it’s snowing.

The Mistletoe Party is returning on Dec. 21, so now is the time to dig through your closet and liberate all of your white wardrobe. Thousands of lights adorn the popular restaurant’s patio area which also features six exclusive bars, a Cuban-inspired rum bar, a selection of fine cigars, spirits and bubbles and, of course, top DJs spinning music to get you in the festive spirit. Cayman’s own celebrity DJs Renegade and Lin will be large-and-in-charge; wear your dancing shoes!

You can fuel up for all that bopping with designer tapas from the food court by the Abacus chefs with $10 portions on the menu.

Tickets are $35 and part proceeds are being donated to the Lions Club of Grand Cayman to go towards research and awareness of prostate, colon and pediatric cancers.

“I look forward to this event all year,” says Markus Mueri, co-owner of Abacus. “This is the night when people who haven’t seen each other for months come together to catch up and socialize; it’s like a family getting together for Christmas.

“Everyone dresses up to the tens and the atmosphere is fantastic. This is such a popular night, I highly recommend people buy tickets in advance to avoid the line. Who wants to queue up when there is partying to be had?”

The Mistletoe Party starts at 8 p.m. and runs until 2 a.m. – that’s six hours of pure celebration! Don your finest, buy your tickets, and head to Abacus on Dec. 21. We’re dreaming of a White Christmas.

Call 623-8282 for information.