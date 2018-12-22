Rough waves create unsafe conditions along waterfront

Parts of the George Town waterfront remained closed Saturday morning due to high waves that impeded travel and created unsafe conditions.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service advised motorists to avoid North Church Street to South Church Street until further notice.

1 of 7

The area experienced high tide and rough waters Friday through Saturday.

RCIPS encouraged drivers to use alternative routes such as Walkers Road when traveling downtown.

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service warned of swells along the west coast and implemented a small craft warning. Wave heights were forecast at 6 to 8 feet.