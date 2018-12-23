Presley Charles Whittaker was sentenced to 40 months in prison Friday after pleading guilty to an aggravated burglary in which he entered an unoccupied home in North Side with a machete in June.

The court heard that a neighbor observed his entry through a window and called the property manager, who happens to be Mr. Whittaker’s cousin. Police found Mr. Whittaker hiding behind boxes inside the apartment. Mr. Whittaker was previously convicted for burglary in 2015.

Justice Linda Dobbs noted that he had been on bail at the time of his offense and said he could have faced a five-year sentence without an early guilty plea.

She sentenced Mr. Whittaker to 40 months in prison and said that any time he’s spent on remand will count toward his sentence.