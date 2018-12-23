A man with 37 previous convictions was sentenced to five years and four months in prison Friday for a pair of burglaries that occurred in September 2017.

Travis Kelvin Ebanks, 28, pleaded guilty on the day of his Grand Court trial and was sentenced by Justice Linda Dobbs on Friday.

The court heard that Mr. Ebanks robbed two homes on Sept. 12 and Sept. 16 and stole goods valued at more than $7,000. He stole a Honda CR-V valued at $6,000 at one of the homes, as well as $1,900 worth of scuba diving equipment. Mr. Ebanks was stopped by a security guard at the Harbour Heights condominium complex on Sept. 16. The keys for the Honda he had stolen were found at one of the crime scenes.

The diver’s equipment was later identified by its owner and returned.

The court heard that Mr. Ebanks has been in and out of institutions for much of his life, and Crown Counsel Kenneth Ferguson noted he has been convicted seven previous times for burglary.

“Your record is appalling and you’re still very young,” Justice Dobbs told Mr. Ebanks. “You’re 28 and you still have a lot of your life to lead.”

She sentenced him to five years and four months on each of the burglary charges, to run concurrently. Mr. Ebanks was also sentenced to nine months for theft with a one-month deduction and four months for attempted theft, also with a two-month deduction.

All charges will run concurrently. Mr. Ebanks has spent 15 months on remand and Justice Dobbs said that will count toward his sentence.