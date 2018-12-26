The Court of Appeal ruled earlier this month that Brandon Reno Liberal will receive no reduction in his five-year prison sentence for burgling Treasure Island Resort in the early hours of Sunday, May 6, 2012.

Mr. Liberal had an appeal hearing in October over the sentence.

At the hearing, defense attorney John Furniss did not dispute the five-year sentence, but said it should not have been added to the seven-year sentence his client was already serving for the armed robbery of a courier outside the British-Caymanian Building on Eastern Avenue, which occurred on Oct. 4, 2012. The consecutive sentences mean that Mr. Liberal could serve a total of 12 years in prison.

Instead, the punishment should have run concurrently with the time Mr. Liberal was already serving, Mr. Furniss argued.

At the November 2016 sentencing for the Treasure Island Resort burglary, Justice Marva McDonald-Bishop said her sentence would be meaningless if she ran it concurrently.

In a judgment released earlier this month, the Court of Appeal agreed with Justice McDonald-Bishop, dismissing Mr. Liberal’s application for leave to appeal and saying, “We can see no conceivable basis to impugn the consecutive sentence of five years.”

The appeals court stated that Mr. Liberal’s crime was a “professional burglary,” which occurred while there were tourists and long-term residents staying at the West Bay Road resort, which has since been replaced by Margaritaville Beach Resort.

A safe, which had been bolted to the floor of an office, was removed from the resort along with its contents – CI$75,104.24 and US$31,701.42.