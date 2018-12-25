Man declared dead after shots fired in West Bay

A 29-year-old man was found unresponsive in West Bay by emergency services early Christmas morning and later declared dead.

EMS and police dispatched to the area of King Road and Florence Lane around 1:30 a.m. to a report of shots fired.

Police identified the deceased as 29-year-old Darrington Ebanks of West Bay.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service extended condolences to Mr. Ebanks’s family and to members of the public who were affected by this loss.

The incident is under investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the King Road area.

Officers are appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone with information can call the Major Incident Room at 649-3008 or email [email protected]

Anonymous tips can also be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based Crime Stoppers call center at 800-8477(TIPS).