No Caymanians on New Year’s Honours List

No Caymanians or island residents feature on the U.K.’s annual New Year’s Honours List for 2019.

The Queen’s list, which recognizes the outstanding achievements of people across the U.K., typically includes a handful of names from across the overseas territories.

Former Commissioner of Police David Baines was appointed to the Order of the British Empire in the 2014 list, hearing the news on the same day as he foiled a New Year’s Day armed robbery at a George Town jewelry store.

Other well-known honorees in Cayman include Olive Miller, who received the OBE last year for a long list of community service achievements, including helping establish the Pines retirement home, and Dr. Virginia Hobday for her contributions to HospiceCare in 2015.

Going further back, Cayman’s national heroes Sybil McLaughlin, Thomas Farrington, Sybil Hylton, Ormond Panton, Desmond Watler and William Conolly received OBEs for their work.

Honors are handed out twice a year – once at New Year and again in June to mark the Queen’s birthday – in a British tradition that dates back to the days of Queen Victoria.

The 2019 list, published Friday, does not include any prominent Caymanians among the 1,148 names. A spokesman for the Governor’s Office said they were unaware of any Cayman connections on this year’s list.

Those honored include British comedian Michael Palin, one of the stars of Monty Python, who was given a knighthood. England football manager Gareth Southgate, who led the national side to a World Cup semifinal spot, was given the OBE, while striker Harry Kane, top scorer in the tournament, received an MBE – Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. Author Philip Pullman and filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who made the Batman trilogy, and Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas were also honored.

The divers involved in the recovery of a youth football team that had become trapped in a cave in Thailand in a rescue effort that captivated the world in July were awarded the George Medal, for gallantry.