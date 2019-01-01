Digicel Group CEO dies suddenly in Germany

CEO had taken over role recently

Digicel Group CEO Alex Matuschka von Greiffenclau died suddenly last Thursday while on vacation in Germany.

Mr. Matuschka von Greiffenclau joined Digicel in February, taking over from former Digicel chief executive, Colm Delves.

Before Digicel, he worked for global telecommunications services provider Veon, the seventh largest mobile network operator in the world, where he spent two years as chief performance officer.

Before his time in the telecoms industry, Mr. Matuschka von Greiffenclau held a number of senior roles in the automotive industry with companies like ATU GmbH, EUROPART Holding GmbH and Deutz AG.

He is survived by his wife, Julia, and three children, according to Digicel’s news service, Loop.

Digicel Chairman Denis O’Brien is reportedly serving as the company’s interim CEO in the wake of Mr. Matuschka von Greiffenclau’s death.

“No words can adequately express our sadness at Alex’s passing or our gratitude for having worked with him,” Mr. O’Brien said. “Digicel has lost a committed, hard-working and exceptional Chief Executive. Those of us who have been fortunate enough to know him on a personal level have lost a dear friend.”