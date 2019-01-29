Jean-Yves Charlier named as new Digicel CEO

Digicel announced on Monday that it has appointed Jean-Yves Charlier to serve as the company’s new CEO.

Mr. Charlier’s appointment comes a month after Digicel’s former CEO, Alex Matuschka von Greiffenclau, died suddenly while on vacation in Germany. Digicel Chairman Denis O’Brien had been serving as the interim CEO.

Mr. Charlier was appointed to Digicel’s board of directors last September and became executive vice chairman in December. Before that, he was the CEO of the telecoms company VEON from 2015 to 2018.

“I am delighted to be leading a strong set of communication and entertainment operations serving 14 million customers across 31 markets and to be continuing to work closely with the Board and its Chairman, Denis O’Brien,” Mr. Charlier stated of his new appointment.

He added, “Over the past few years, Digicel has continued to innovate and make significant investments in new internet and media services across the Caribbean, Central America and the Pacific, making an indelible impact, and I am happy to be taking the business forward on these strong foundations.”