Maples and Calder law firm rebrands

Offshore law firm Maples and Calder and MaplesFS, the firm’s fiduciary and fund services offering, are consolidating under a new single brand and are now called the Maples Group.

Services provided by the group include the international law firm, which advises on the laws of the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Jersey and Luxembourg, and global fund administration and fiduciary services.

The rebranding also includes a new logo and new corporate website, www.maples.com, and “highlights the strength of the Maples Group as a comprehensive solution for legal, fiduciary, fund, entity formation and management services, as well as regulatory and compliance services,” the firm said in a press release.

“We have always understood the demand from our clients for a complete and seamless service incorporating the legal advice we provide, with the specialist suite of complementary services offered by our fiduciary and fund services teams, which has been a cornerstone of our growth for many years,” said Alasdair Robertson, global managing partner.

“The rebranding of our businesses underscores our commitment to a full service offering of the highest standards for our clients,” he said. “We will continue to deliver excellence across all lines of our business and the rebrand will not impact the way that we service our clients, who can expect the same partnership-based approach and tailored solutions to which they have become accustomed.”

The group currently operates a network of 17 international locations and employs more than 1,800 people.

“Our new corporate identity, unveiled today, is another milestone in the evolution of the Group’s brand and reflects significant demand for a service provider with a holistic offering for the financial services industry,” said Scott Somerville, CEO of the fiduciary, fund, entity formation and management, and regulatory services businesses of the Maples Group. “We have experienced tremendous growth in our business in recent years, which has enabled us to support our clients across the globe with an unmatched depth of service, reinforced by market-leading technology and the cross-jurisdictional expertise of our professionals.”