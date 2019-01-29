Appleby sponsors STEP Cayman conference

Appleby is a sponsor of the 2019 STEP Cayman Islands conference for the second year and will have five representatives of the firm attending the event.

Group Head of Private Client and Trusts Carlos de Serpa Pimentel, partner Sebastian Said and associate Esmond Brown will each be presenting in sessions on sham and illusionary trusts, a mock court application and Cayman Islands foundation companies, respectively. Associates Anya Martin and Kimberley Wood will also be attending.

The 2019 International Wealth Structuring Forum hosted by STEP Cayman Islands is an International Trusts conference that will explore topical issues pertinent to the trust industry with a special focus on wealth structuring and the Cayman Islands. It consists of two days of discussions on the latest local and global developments impacting the private client industry, including legislative updates, recent cases and guidance.

Mr. Pimentel said his firm is pleased to be associated with the conference once again. “This forum offers an excellent range of thought leadership from national and international industry experts combined with really great networking opportunities,” he said.