Cayman investment professionals earn CFA certification

CFA Society Cayman Islands congratulated several members of the Cayman Islands business community on earning the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) credential at its annual Charter Awards Ceremony at the Wharf restaurant on Jan. 18.

Michael McMillan, the head of Ethics Education for CFA Institute, handed out the awards to the new CFA charterholders: Daniel Eastman, Maria Gramenova, Desmond Mutava, Barend Oberholzer, Craig Saunders, Victor Valencia and Kyle Williams.

The CFA charter is held by more than 150,000 professionals across 163 countries. It provides a strong understanding of advanced investment analysis, real-world portfolio management skills, and ethics and professionalism.

The CFA program is a self-study, graduate-level program divided into three levels of rigorous exams, each of which can require on average more than 300 hours of study.