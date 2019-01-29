Harneys supports Youth Parliamentarians

Offshore law firm Harneys is sponsoring the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Youth Parliament program for the third consecutive year.

The program gives students between the ages of 14 and 19 years, from government and private high schools, the opportunity to gain insight into parliament, learn public speaking and engage in debates on topics that affect their lives.

Zena Merren-Chin, honorary secretary of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, said: “My colleagues and I are truly grateful for the continued support of Harneys for this program. The students that participate take great pride in preparing relevant topics to debate and trying to master parliamentary procedures and practices in the Cayman Islands [Legislative Assembly].”

Nick Hoffman, one of the firm’s partners, said, “It is great to witness this next generation of parliamentarians learn key skills that they will no doubt take with them as they develop into future leaders. We wish them every success in the course of their journey.”