Estera wins Trust Company of the Year title

Fiduciary provider Estera has been named Trust Company of the Year – Caribbean at the Citywealth IFC awards in London on Jan. 23. The awards recognize the achievements in Estera’s Bermuda, BVI and Cayman offices.

Estera provides offshore trust management and administration services including foundations, managed trust companies, personal pensions, private trust companies, trust formation and administration, and has over 550 professionals in 11 jurisdictions.

James Maitland, regional head of Americas and Caribbean at Estera, said the firm’s private wealth services are well established.

“Not only are we are very proud of the work that we do and the clients that we work for, but we are also extremely grateful for their continued support,” he said. “We are thrilled that our teams have been recognized for the quality of their work and their approach to delivering outstanding client service.”

Richard Gordon, managing director of Estera in Cayman, added that being named as Trust Company of the Year is a great accolade. The company’s CEO, Farah Ballands, said the last few years had been tremendously successful for Estera.

“We have seen very strong results with revenue growth in excess of 50 percent and we have built a well-diversified business. As well as investing in the growth of our long-established private wealth and corporate services businesses we have also built a fully fledged global funds capability,” she said. “This award is a great endorsement of our approach.”