Police are investigating thefts from five vehicles that occurred overnight on Saturday in the Savannah Avenue area of Bodden Town.

The break-ins occurred on Savannah Avenue, Jim Bodden Avenue, Lancelot Drive and Harvest Avenue, and various quantities of cash and personal items were taken from the cars, police said. In two of the break-ins, the thieves smashed a window to gain entry, and in another the locking mechanism on the door was damaged. The other two vehicles had been left unlocked.

The RCIPS is reminding the public to avoid leaving valuables in their vehicles, especially overnight and where they are visible to pedestrians.

“We have increased our patrols in the area in response to these incidents, which we are actively investigating,” said Acting Inspector Fernando Soto, area commander for the eastern districts. “We ask those in the community to report any suspicious persons or activity, especially during overnight hours.”

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the Savannah area is asked to contact the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.