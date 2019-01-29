Shamrock Road surface and drainage work under way

The National Roads Authority and its subcontractors will be carrying out road paving works on Shamrock Road from Midsummer Drive to the Dr. Tomlinson Roundabout to upgrade the drainage and deteriorated road surface.

The work is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday this week, and will continue on Feb. 13-19, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

The NRA is advising drivers to watch for traffic diversions and to drive with caution to ensure their safety and that of the work crews.

Call 325-6004 or email [email protected] for more information on the project.