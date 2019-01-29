Government departments close on Wednesday

A number of government departments and sections will be closed to the public on Wednesday morning as staff meet to prepare for mergers of Immigration, Customs and the National Workforce Development Agency.

The Department of Immigration’s Headquarters and Cayman Centre will be closed, as will the Customs Department’s Administration and Courier Offices, the Parcel Post and Freight Security Initiative Building.

The National Workforce Development Agency and Passport and Corporate Services Office will also be closed on Wednesday morning.

Those departments will reopen at noon.

The Customs Department’s Collection Office – along with its seaport and airport sections – will remain fully open, as will Immigration’s border control section.

All the listed developments and sections will resume normal business hours on Thursday.