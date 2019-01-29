Runners take cancer fundraiser in their Stride 1 of 4

Hundreds of runners and walkers joined this year’s Stride Against Cancer on Grand Cayman on Sunday.

Participants on the western end of the island, which included young and old, and lots of four-legged friends, took off from the starting line on Seven Mile Public Beach early in the morning.

The first runners, taking part in the half marathon, set off at 6 a.m., and covered 13.1 miles from Caribbean Paradise on South Sound Road and back. An hour later, the bigger group, taking part in the quarter marathon, took off down West Bay Road and turned around at The Wharf restaurant.

Among the runners pounding their way down West Bay Road were Cayman Islands Governor Martyn Roper and Minister of Commerce Joey Hew.

North Side held its own Mini Stride on Sunday, from Kaibo to the site of the old Driftwood Bar & Grill.

Little Cayman also got in on the act, holding its “Little Stride” on Saturday morning from the Southern Cross Club to Salt Rock Dock and back.

All the funds raised in the three runs will go to the Cayman Islands Cancer Society.

Jennifer Weber, the charity’s operations manager, said next year will be the 25th anniversary of the Cancer Society and she plans to launch an even bigger push for Stride next year to mark the occasion.