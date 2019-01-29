A police officer suffered minor injuries when a vehicle traveling at high speed collided with the police car in which he was traveling Saturday morning.

Police said the collision occurred around 3:30 a.m. when the police car had turned from Sticky Toffee Lane onto Batabano Road in West Bay. A car coming in the opposite direction lost control and skidded into their path, colliding with the right front section of the police car and then hitting a fence post.

The driver left the scene of the accident, police said.

The police car received extensive damage as a result of the collision and the officer was treated for minor injuries.

Other officers responded to the scene and conducted an investigation. Later that day, police arrested a 22-year-old West Bay woman on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident. The suspect was released on police bail.

The previous night, police had made an arrest after another driver left the scene of an accident.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of a collision in the parking lot of a restaurant on South Church Street. In that accident, the driver of a blue Suzuki Swift reversed into a Mitsubishi Nativa and left the scene without exchanging information.

Police obtained descriptions of the car and driver, and then located a man and vehicle nearby that fit those descriptions.

The suspect, a 35-year-old Bodden Town man, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. The suspect provided a breath sample of .210 percent, twice the legal limit, and is currently on police bail.

“Leaving the scene of an accident only compounds the consequences you will face for reckless behavior on the road,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood, head of the Traffic and Roads Policing unit in a statement. “And this is not just about legal consequences, but also about the callousness of failing to show concern for those you have hit. Taking responsibility for your actions is always the better thing to do.”