Cayman funds specialist joins Ogier

Cayman funds specialist Barry McEwan has joined Ogier’s Cayman Islands team as counsel.

Mr. McEwan’s practice spans all areas of corporate and commercial work with a focus on investment funds and private equity.

He advises on the establishment, restructuring, management and termination of Cayman investment funds, stock exchange listings, acquisitions and disposals of regulated and unregulated entities, joint venture arrangements, corporate finance, and corporate governance.

Mr. McEwan started his career at Clifford Chance in London before moving to the Cayman Islands in 2014.