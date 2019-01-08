Higgs & Johnson expands partnership

Higgs & Johnson has named Francine E. Bryce in Cayman Islands and Audley D. Hanna in the Bahamas as partners in the firm.

Ms. Bryce, who joined Higgs & Johnson in 2010, advises on all aspects of corporate and commercial law, including investment funds and securities, banking and finance transactions. She is an active Rotarian and a member of the Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association.

Mr. Hanna joined the firm in 2008 and specializes in commercial litigation with a particular focus on employment law, admiralty law, insurance law and intellectual property litigation.

Country Managing Partner of the Cayman Office, Gina Berry, said “Francine’s admission to partnership will undoubtedly strengthen the Cayman platform and the firm as a whole.”