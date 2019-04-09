Higgs & Johnson celebrates 10th anniversary

Higgs & Johnson is celebrating 10 years of service in the Cayman Islands.

The company was formed in 2009 after Caymanian law practice Truman Bodden & Company merged with Higgs & Johnson of the Bahamas. Both firms were founding members of TerraLex, a global network with affiliates and correspondent law firms in G-20 countries, Latin America and the Caribbean.

“As the first Bahamian law firm to expand outside of the Bahamas, we are very proud to celebrate our 10-year anniversary in the Cayman Islands,” said Global Managing Director Oscar N. Johnson, Jr. in a press release.

“Over the last decade, our attorneys have earned the position as trusted advisors to leading edge domestic companies and some of the world’s most respected corporations and individuals. As we look to the next 10 years and beyond, we aim to adhere to our philosophy of delivering measurable value for our clients and helping them achieve their business and personal goals.”

The Grand Cayman office of Higgs & Johnson is a full-service legal practice with a focus on mutual funds, offshore investment vehicles, insolvency, civil litigation and real estate.

During the past decade, the firm appointed Gina M. Berry as the first female country managing partner and strengthened its insolvency practice with the arrival of UK solicitor John Harris.

The firm relocated to new premises at Willow House after it outgrew its former location, instituted the Pursuit of Excellence Scholarship and actively participated in the Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association of the Cayman Islands.

“Our vision is to be a world-class offshore provider of legal and professional services, while being very grounded in our responsibility to the Caymanian community,” Berry said. “Our ultimate goal is to exceed the expectations of every client. It has been an exciting journey and we are all very pleased with the progress we have made.”

In its 10th anniversary year, the firm added commercial attorney Francine Bryce to the partnership and expanded its Private Client & Wealth Management team with the arrival of trusts attorney Wendy Stenning.

“The Higgs & Johnson Cayman office comprises a strong team of talented attorneys who are committed to providing sound legal advice as well as dedicated business service professionals who assist them; together we will continue to make the Cayman office a success in the years to come,” Berry added.