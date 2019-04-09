Youngsters shine in Lions Brac pageant

About 350 people packed into the Brac Aston Rutty Centre Saturday night to see their little ones perform in the Lions Club of Cayman Brac’s fourth annual Mini Miss, Mini Master and Little Miss contest.

Chelsea French, 7, was crowned Little Miss; Joshaela Burke, Mini Miss; and Christiano Ritch, Mini Master at the pageant. Chelsea was also winner of ‘best talent’ for Little Miss. Aijanna Svendson won best talent in Mini Miss; Jaleel Ritch won best talent and ‘most photogenic’ in Mini Master, and Xaniyah Levy was Mini Miss most photogenic and Samaya Ritch Little Miss most photogenic.

The competition started with an opening group dance by contestants, followed by an introduction in casual wear. The second segment focussed on talent and the third was formal wear with on-stage questions.

Yvette Gayle of the Lions Club said 15 participants went through training for more than a month in preparation for the competition, including for speech delivery, dance and individual talents.

Contestants were assisted by parents, members of the community and Lions members.

“It’s not just girls that we support, but the young men as well, with hosting the Mini Master competition,” Gayle said.