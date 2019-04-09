Last week, cullers removed more than 16,000 green iguanas from Grand Cayman.

The total number of iguanas culled during the first 23 weeks of the Department of Environment’s programme stands at 521,793 as of April 6.

While weekly totals are frequently revised upward from preliminary reports, the figure for Week 23, as it stands, is the largest total posted by cullers since Week 17 (Feb. 18-23).

Cullers are still above the pace needed to reach the target number of culling 1.3 million green iguanas by the end of 2019. The programme began in late October 2018.

Cullers are being paid $4.50 a head, rising to $5 if they meet monthly and annual targets, in an effort to wipe out the invasive species in Grand Cayman.