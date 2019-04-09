Six Cayman paddleboarders will take to the water this weekend as part of a 24-hour paddle to support people suffering from cancer.

The group will paddle in shifts from 8 a.m. on Saturday until the same time the following day as part of the ‘Monster and Sea’ challenge.

The event aims to raise funds that will go directly to people in the Cayman Islands who need financial support as a consequence of their battle with cancer.

Jasmin Muratagic, one of the paddlers, said the money would go towards paying bills and expenses for the cancer patients and their families.

He added, “Whenever someone has cancer, there are others that are impacted as well. There is a husband, a family that suffers with them.”

Muratagic said the theme of the event, which involves separate paddles in communities all over Canada, the US and the Caribbean, is “go because you can”.

“The person suffering from cancer can’t go. We are the lucky ones and we have a duty to go out there and do the things they can’t,” he said.

“We all take life for granted sometimes; that is why I try to challenge myself and do these types of things and support people that need it.”

A bingo and music night to support the event will take place at Sharkeez on Wednesday from 7 p.m. The paddle begins outside Royal Palms at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The other paddlers involved are Shannon Schmidt, Chase Darnell, Stephen Pascoe, Eoghan Ryan and Wayne Bodden.