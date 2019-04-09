North Sound Road to have power outage

The Caribbean Utilities Company is advising its customers in North Sound Road, George Town, that they will experience interruptions to their service from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 14.

Areas affected will be North Sound Road between Bernard Drive and the main entrance to CUC’s power plant, including Wren Lane and portions of Sparky’s Drive.

Residential customers on Bernard Drive and Wren Lane will only experience a short interruption to their service between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., according to CUC.

Also, commercial customers between Wren Lane and the entrance to CUC’s power plant will be affected for the duration of the outage.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution along this section of North Sound Road as CUC will have vehicles and personnel in the area and will be deploying rumble strips and signage to manage the traffic flow.

The utility company stated in a press release that the interruption is necessary to facilitate “required overhead infrastructure upgrades”.