Harneys names five new partners in new year promotions

Harneys announced the promotions of five partners across the firm’s BVI, Cayman Islands and Hong Kong offices. The new partners are Stuart Cullen, Paula Kay, Paul Madden, Katie Pearson and Daniella Skotnicki.

In the firm’s Cayman office, Mr. Madden specializes in insolvency and commercial litigation, with a particular focus on shareholder appraisal litigation.

Ms. Pearson specializes in high-value and high-profile international commercial litigation, insolvency and restructuring. And Ms. Skotnicki has more than 12 years’ experience and a broad private funds practice specializing in hedge funds and private equity as well as advising on fintech related matters.

In addition, Lachlan Greig, in Harneys’ Cayman office, has been promoted to senior associate.

The appointments are pending approval by Cayman Islands immigration authorities, following which Harneys will have 60 partners across its international locations.