SMP Partners honors Cayman staff in annual awards

Trust and corporate services provider SMP Partners recognized eight members of staff from its office in the Cayman Islands, with more than 65 years’ experience between them, for their long service to the firm.

Stephen Turner, CEO of the Caribbean region, received a Special Award for his 20 years with the company.

Two other members of staff were presented with a Silver Award for their 10 years of service and five employees were awarded a Bronze Award for five years of service.

In addition, the firm awarded the Cayman Employee of the Year 2018 title to senior trust officer Joyce Seymour, after she was nominated by her fellow employees.

Commenting on the ceremony, Mr. Turner said, “These awards not only recognize the commitment of our long-serving staff, but years of hard work, specialist knowledge and valued contribution.

“They are very well deserved and I am privileged to work alongside so many accomplished professionals as we provide first class trust and corporate services to our global client base.”

The staff of at SMP Partners also raised $1,500 for Feed Our Future, the charitable organization devoted to solving childhood hunger in the Cayman Islands, to fund school meals for children in need.