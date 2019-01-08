Clerk from Isle of Man seconded to Cayman

The Cayman Islands Public Accounts Committee has a new clerk from the Isle of Man on a 10-day secondment which started this week.

The attachment is part of a U.K. Overseas Territories project to help share skills and experience across the territories.

The three-year project focuses on public financial oversight and is the result of a partnership between the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, the U.K. National Audit Office and the Government Internal Audit Agency.

Jonathan King, deputy clerk and clerk of the economic policy review committee of Tynwald as well as clerk of the Legislative Council, will work alongside the clerk of the Public Accounts Committee in the Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly and others.

According to a press release from the Cayman Islands government, “the attachment will provide bespoke face-to-face assistance in the preparation of inquiry planning, public reporting, and communicating findings with the aim of strengthening the capacity of the committee.”

Mr. King said in the release, “With many years’ experience as a clerk, I hope that through the attachment I will be able to provide some relevant insight and support to the Cayman Islands PAC. Hopefully, this will also allow for long-term communication between Cayman Islands and the Isle of Man.”

The Public Accounts Committee chairman and clerk will also attend the U.K. Overseas Territories Project Oversight of Public Finances Forum in Miami in March.