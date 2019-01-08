Norm Macdonald replaces David Spade at KAABOO

Comedian Norm Macdonald will be replacing David Spade in the KAABOO lineup next month.

Mr. Spade was slated to perform on the first day of the two-day festival, but has had to pull out of the event, according to information on the KAABOO Facebook page.

“Due to a filming conflict for a new movie, David Spade has to cancel his KAABOO performance,” the page says. “We’re sad we’ll miss him this year, but excited to welcome fellow Saturday Night Live alum Norm Macdonald.”

Mr. Macdonald rose to fame when he anchored Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update segment from 1994 to 1997. He currently has a talk show on Netflix, “Norm Macdonald Has a Show.”