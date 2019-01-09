Taste of Cayman Food and Drink Festival announced this week that tribute band Simply Queen will be the headline act at its Jan. 26 event.

The Canadian Queen tribute band will play on the main stage at Festival Green, Camana Bay.

Local bands The Neverines and Beneil Miller and the Fyah Squad Band will also play at the festival.

Fronted by Freddie Mercury impersonator, Rick Rock, Simply Queen also boasts guitarist Bob Wegner, who was hand-picked by Queen’s Bryan May and Roger Taylor to play the guitar in several productions of the award-winning “We Will Rock You” musical in Toronto.

“We are all very excited for this year’s entertainment lineup. Opening with a selection of great local acts, our headliner this year, Simply Queen, is an awesome choice for music that appeals to all ages and genres,” said Julie Allan, chair of the Taste of Cayman Committee and member of the Cayman Islands Tourism Association Executive Committee.

“Everyone knows a song to sing along to by Queen. With the popularity of the recent, award-winning ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ movie, I believe Queen fans are being renewed worldwide,” she added.

The live entertainment is in addition to the enhanced All Things Cayman Area, which will provide an additional platform for showcasing local talent, including everything from music to crafts, organizers said.

Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival takes place Saturday, Jan. 26 from 5-11:45 p.m. For tickets and further information, visit www.tasteofcayman.org. Tickets are also available at Funky Tang’s, Bon Vivant, Blackbeard’s and Big Daddy’s outlets, Divers Supply, Office Supply and Sports Supply.